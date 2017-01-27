Italy to Respect EU Budget Rules Unless National Economy at Risk

© AP Photo/ Andreas SOLARO/AFP Italian Senate Passes 2017 Budget Clearing Way for Prime Minister's Resignation

ROME (Sputnik) — Last week, the European commission asked Italy to reduce the country's budget deficit in 2017 by 3.4 billion euros (about $3.6 billion) or about 0.2 percent of its GDP.

"We will respect European rules, but we will not do anything that could negatively affect us. I hope that Europe does not fail to see and hear, I have written about it to [European Commission President Jean-Claude] Juncker. [Europe] would then do itself a disservice," Gentiloni said at a press conference in Madrid after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy.

Gentilloni stressed Italy's need for "expansive" policy and added that Rome was still working and negotiating with Brussels.

The European Commission warned Italy that in case of non-compliance with EU spending rules the country would be liable for fines.