'Memory and Truth are Our Weapon Against Evil' - Polish PM on Holocaust

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo urged to spread the word of truth about Holocaust calling it the only way to overcome evil, during an event dedicated to the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp on Friday.

"Memory and truth are our mission, they are the weapon against evil. We must loudly tell the truth without trying to transform it into a false alibi for the evil," Szydlo said at the commemorative event held at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland, as broadcast by the institution's website.

She added that spreading the truth about concentration camps and Holocaust is "our duty" and message for future generations.

On January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of inmates of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp by Soviet soldiers is commemorated.

The term Holocaust is used to denote actions undertaken by Nazi Germany and its allies in the persecution and extermination of up to six million Jews between 1933 and 1945. Auschwitz was the largest German Nazi concentration and extermination camp where more than 1.4 million people, including 1.1 million Jews, were killed between 1941 and 1945.