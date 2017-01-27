Four EU States Agree on Joint Train Passengers Database to Fight Terrorism

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – According to the broadcaster, the agreement was reached on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Malta on Thursday.
"Now there is an agreement that we have worked out together … to install the system in the international trains," Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told the radio, when asked on the agreement.
In November 2016, Belgian parliament’s anti-terror commission adopted a bill that allows air, railway and maritime carriers to provide the authorities with the information about the passengers, which provoked criticism of the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER).
