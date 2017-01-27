Register
18:36 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Bulgarians talk on a street in Sofia backdropped by the European Union flag 27 September 2006.

    Corruption Runs Rampant in Bulgaria and Romania After 10 Years of EU Membership

    © AFP 2016/ Valentina Petrova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117030

    Romania and Bulgaria's battles against corruption have come under attack from the European Union, with their efforts being branded "fragmented and largely ineffective."

    Bulgaria and Romania ascended to EU membership in 2007. The European Cooperation and Verification Mechanism was established concurrently, to monitor the countries' efforts at tackling endemic issues around corruption, cronyism and organized crime. Its annual reports assess judicial independence and efficiency, integrity and the corruption fighting measures. Bulgaria's report has an additional mandate to assess the country's fight against organized crime.

    While the monitors' 10-year progress report is less than positive, Bulgaria was the target of the bulk of the organization's opprobrium. Its country-specific report, said Bulgaria's overall institutional structures for fighting corruption "remain fragmented and largely ineffective," and generalised problems of corruption in the public administration remaining rife. In particular, efforts to fight organized crime were sharply criticized, as repeated reorganizations of the country's prosecuting agency have meant organized crime bosses are consistently escaping justice.

    Furthermore, procedural structures for prosecuting complex cases of corruption are lacking in Bulgaria, while the country's criminal code is seen as a "source of problems in the prosecution of serious crimes." The country's prosecutorial network is insufficiently independent from government, and regarded by the CVM as "over-powerful."

    The CVM's assessment of Romania was more positive. It judged Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate to be effective at indicting politicians of all ranks and parties and bringing them to trial, and the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets was also adept at confiscating criminal assets.

    Romania's National Integrity Agency was also praised for its investigations of unjustified wealth, in spite of the upheaval caused by the resignation of the Agency's President, Horia Georgescu. He was arrested in March 2015, following allegations he was involved in a property scam.

    Nonetheless, the report concluded corruption in the country was still a "deep-seated societal problem with consequences for both government and economy". In particular, question marks hang over judicial independence and "deficient legislative practice" that allows for the "sudden introduction of changes through parliament, bypassing better regulation and consultation". Greater transparency is needed in publishing information about progress in combatting corruption. Romania needs to explain why its prosecutors refuse to lift parliamentary immunities and so enable the prosecution of a politician.

    Iulia Cospanaru, director adjunct at Transparency International (TI) Romania, told Sputnik the conclusions were "very much consistent" with the organization's own Corruption Perception Index. Moreover, many of the report's recommendations directly result from TI's advocacy efforts.

    Romania scored 48 points in the CPI, ranking 57th in the world and 24th-25th in the European Union, with Hungary. The only EU member states scoring less points were Italy (47), Greece (44) and Bulgaria (41), which came last within the EU, and 75th in world terms.

    In a statement, Victor Alistar, director of TI Romania, recommended speeding up the application of corruption prevention measures, and increasing the accountability of decision makers at both central and local levels.

    "Romania must standardize internal administrative procedures and clearly define individual responsibilities for each and every participant in a procedure, correctly and unequivocally define the rules governing the management of public affairs, and change its approach, favoring the prevention of errors instead of sanctioning those who commit errors. This would lead to a better management of public resources and a cleaner administration," Mr. Alistar said.

    Related:

    Black Hole in Europe's Heart: Corruption Costs EU Up to $1 Trillion a Year
    EU Violates Int’l Law on Anti-Corruption Measures
    Bulgaria President Sets Snap Parliamentary Elections for March 26 - Decree
    Romania's PSD to Take Legal Action If President Refuses Proposal of PM
    Tags:
    criminal justice, crime, transparency, wealth, report, corruption, Transparency International, European Union, Europe, Romania, Bulgaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok