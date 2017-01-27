Over 75% of French Back Banning Lawmakers From Hiring Family Members as Aides

PARIS (Sputnik) – One in three French nationals support introduction of a law, prohibiting French lawmakers from hiring their family members as their assistants, a survey conducted by Odoxa pollster showed Friday.
"Three quarters of the French (76%) want a law, banning lawmakers from hiring the members of their families as collaborators," the poll's results said.
Earlier in the day, France’s former education minister and Socialist Party's presidential candidate Benoit Hamon said that it was necessary to amend French legislation to prevent lawmakers from undue practices while hiring their family members.
Fillon is considered one of the frontrunners in the upcoming French presidential elections, slated for April 23.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Certainly spouses. But I have no problem with other family. Bout hiring spouses is too much like a family business decision, since the assets are directly connected. It's like Fillon would give himself a huge pay raise by increasing his household income but the amount provided to his wife. But I don't think a possibly dishonest person like Fillon should force rules that affect a similar situation that may be a very productive arrangement.
