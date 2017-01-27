Register
    (FILES) This file photo taken on November 25, 2016 shows Francois Fillon (C), candidate for the right-wing primaries ahead of the French 2017 presidential election, and his wife Penelope (L) attending a campaign rally in Paris, ahead of the primary's second round on November 27

    Over 75% of French Back Banning Lawmakers From Hiring Family Members as Aides

    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE LOPEZ
    Three quarters of the French want a law, banning lawmakers from hiring the members of their families as collaborators, according to a poll.

    PARIS (Sputnik) – One in three French nationals support introduction of a law, prohibiting French lawmakers from hiring their family members as their assistants, a survey conducted by Odoxa pollster showed Friday.

    "Three quarters of the French (76%) want a law, banning lawmakers from hiring the members of their families as collaborators," the poll's results said.

    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.
    © AFP 2016/ Bertrand Guay
    'Kompromat' Wars Unleashed in France Ahead of Presidential Election, No 'Russian Hackers' This Time
    The online survey was conducted in the wake of the payments scandal related to center-right The Republicans’ presidential hopeful Francois Fillon’s wife Penelope, who was suspected of being paid for her job as Fillon's parliamentary assistant without any tracks of actually bearing any responsibilities.

    Earlier in the day, France’s former education minister and Socialist Party's presidential candidate Benoit Hamon said that it was necessary to amend French legislation to prevent lawmakers from undue practices while hiring their family members.

    Fillon is considered one of the frontrunners in the upcoming French presidential elections, slated for April 23.

      jas
      Certainly spouses. But I have no problem with other family. Bout hiring spouses is too much like a family business decision, since the assets are directly connected. It's like Fillon would give himself a huge pay raise by increasing his household income but the amount provided to his wife. But I don't think a possibly dishonest person like Fillon should force rules that affect a similar situation that may be a very productive arrangement.
