Over 75% of French Back Banning Lawmakers From Hiring Family Members as Aides

PARIS (Sputnik) – One in three French nationals support introduction of a law, prohibiting French lawmakers from hiring their family members as their assistants, a survey conducted by Odoxa pollster showed Friday.

"Three quarters of the French (76%) want a law, banning lawmakers from hiring the members of their families as collaborators," the poll's results said.

The online survey was conducted in the wake of the payments scandal related to center-right The Republicans’ presidential hopeful Francois Fillon’s wife Penelope, who was suspected of being paid for her job as Fillon's parliamentary assistant without any tracks of actually bearing any responsibilities.

Earlier in the day, France’s former education minister and Socialist Party's presidential candidate Benoit Hamon said that it was necessary to amend French legislation to prevent lawmakers from undue practices while hiring their family members.

Fillon is considered one of the frontrunners in the upcoming French presidential elections, slated for April 23.