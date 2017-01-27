Register
17:04 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Stockholm

    Swedish Gov't Asks Stockholm City Authorities to Help Bring EMA to Sweden

    © Flickr/ Magnus Johansson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3510

    According to reports, the government of Sweden has commissioned Stockholm County Administrative Board to help convince the European Medicines Agency to move to Sweden from the United Kingdom after Brexit.

    Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private, poses for a photograph near the Houses of Parliament in central London on October 12, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Ben Stansall
    Supreme Court Brexit Appeal - 'Phony, Theatrical War': Sputnik Exclusive With Gina Miller
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The government of Sweden has commissioned Stockholm County Administrative Board to help convince the European Medicines Agency (EMA), an EU drug approval body, to move to Sweden from the United Kingdom after Brexit, the Swedish government said in a press release.

    "The County Administrative Board of Stockholm has been asked by the government to help in the effort to relocate the European Medicines Agency to Sweden. The Country Administrative Board of Stockholm will, among other things, provide information on what the EMA can be offered in terms of locations, communications, housing and proximity to medical research and schools," the press release, issued on Thursday, said.

    According to the document, Gabriel Wikstrom, the country's minister for health care, urged the regional and local actors to show strong commitment to bringing the agency to Sweden and underscored the important role of the county government in this task.

    Amid Britain's decision to leave the European Union, Sweden is competing with Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain to become the new home for the agency, which employs about 900 people.

    Stockholm is already hosting another EU body, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The relocation of the EMA to Stockholm would provide multiple incentives for its already flourishing research and create business opportunities.

    The United Kingdom is expected to begin the negotiations on its departure from the European Union around March.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    UK Brexit Secretary Submits Article 50 Bill to Parliament, Legislation Published
    UK Outperforms Other Large Economies in 2016 Despite Brexit Woes
    Brexit Unlikely to Cause Nations' Exodus From EU - Austria's Hofer
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Medicines Agency, Stockholm, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok