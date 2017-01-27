Irish High Court to Start Hearings Friday on Whether UK Can Revoke Article 50

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The case was brought by London lawyer Jolyon Maugham, who crowdfunded the legal challenge. Maugham hopes that the Irish court will refer the case to the European Court of Justice.

In June 2016, UK citizens voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017.

Once the Article 50 is invoked, a two-year period begins during which the United Kingdom will be expected to start talks on plans for its relationship with the rest of the European Union after leaving the block.

