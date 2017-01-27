Register
    Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that deals with the mechanism for departure is pictured near an EU flag following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016.

    Irish High Court to Start Hearings Friday on Whether UK Can Revoke Article 50

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Dublin’s High Court will start hearings on Friday on whether the United Kingdom can unilaterally revoke Article 50 once it has been activated if it changed its mind about Brexit.

    Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private, poses for a photograph near the Houses of Parliament in central London on October 12, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Ben Stansall
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The case was brought by London lawyer Jolyon Maugham, who crowdfunded the legal challenge. Maugham hopes that the Irish court will refer the case to the European Court of Justice.

    In June 2016, UK citizens voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017.

    Once the Article 50 is invoked, a two-year period begins during which the United Kingdom will be expected to start talks on plans for its relationship with the rest of the European Union after leaving the block.

