03:25 GMT +327 January 2017
    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, reacts as he delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.

    Fillon Says Will Drop Out of Presidential Race if Charged

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    French presidential candidate and former prime minister Francois Fillon says he will not take part in the elections if charges are brought against him.

    Penelope Fillon, wife of Francois Fillon, a candidate in Sunday's primary runoff to select a conservative candidate for the French presidential election, applauds during a campaign rally in Paris, France. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    French Prosecutors Open Probe Into Work of Fillon’s Wife as Politician's Aide
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – "There is but one single thing that would stop me from being a candidate, that is if my honor were affected, if I were charged," Fillon said on TF1 TV on Thursday.

    On Wednesday, French prosecutors launched a probe into Fillon’s wife, Penelope, after Le Canard Enchaine satirical newspaper reported that little evidence existed of Penelope's actual work for her husband, despite her being his parliamentary attache in 1998-2002 when Fillon was the representative for the Sarthe region.

    Fillon said on Thursday that he would take legal action against the media outlets alleging that his wife had been paid while on the post of parliamentary aide, without actually doing the job. The former prime minister stressed that the timing of the accusations against his wife was suspect.

    According to Fillon, his wife has worked for him since his first election, editing his speeches, monitoring the press, speaking to visitors and when, in 1997, his parliamentary aide resigned, he offered the job to his wife.

    Fillon is considered one of the front-runners in the upcoming French presidential elections, slated for April 23.

    Tags:
    criminal charges, Francois Fillon, France
