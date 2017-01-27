French Foreign Minister to Visit Tehran Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The visit will coincide with a session of the Iran-France joint economic commission, Ahani said on Thursday, as cited by the IRNA news agency.

Ayrault will preside over the commission along with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The P5+1 group of countries, comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran in July 2015, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Ahani said on Thursday that Iran now has the potential to become France’s permanent economic partner.