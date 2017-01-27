Slovenia Passes Amendments to Close Border in Case of Migrant Crisis

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – The amendments to the law on foreigners were supported by 47 parliament members on Thursday, with only 18 voting against them, the Delo newspaper said.

The approved measures will allow to curb the flow of migrants into Slovenia by sealing the borders to most illegal migrants for a limited time period, if at least 46 parliament members vote in favor of the move.

In October, Slovenia started to install metal fencing at two border crossings with Croatia in case the migrant crisis aggravated.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International called on the Slovenian parliament not to adopt the new amendments, saying that refugees and asylum seekers are entitled to certain protections under international and EU law.