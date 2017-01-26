UK Labour Party Shadow Minister Resigns as Corbyn Pushes to Vote For Article 50

LONDON (Sputnik) — "The vast majority of my constituents voted last year to remain in the European Union, as did I. On the announcement of the 3-line whip on the Article 50 vote I therefore feel I have no choice but to resign from my front bench role as shadow minister for early years," Siddiq said in a letter to Corbyn as cited by The Telegraph newspaper.

Siddiq added that she was not in favor of triggering of the Article 50 and that she therefore could not reconcile with Corbyn's position.

© Flickr/ Javier Díaz Barrera UK Brexit Secretary Submits Article 50 Bill to Parliament, Legislation Published

A three line-whip is the strongest form of voting instruction for parliament members. Ministers or shadow ministers who break a three-line whip are typically forced to resign from the frontbench.

Corbyn's decision comes despite Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to provide a plan on the process of Brexit talks with the European Union and contradicts Labour's earlier stance critiquing the government's plan for the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill 2016-17, which UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis submitted to the UK Parliament earlier on Thursday, has a second reading scheduled for Tuesday, January 31.