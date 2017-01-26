UK Labour Party Shadow Minister Resigns as Corbyn Pushes to Vote For Article 50

LONDON (Sputnik) — "The vast majority of my constituents voted last year to remain in the European Union, as did I. On the announcement of the 3-line whip on the Article 50 vote I therefore feel I have no choice but to resign from my front bench role as shadow minister for early years," Siddiq said in a letter to Corbyn as cited by The Telegraph newspaper.
Siddiq added that she was not in favor of triggering of the Article 50 and that she therefore could not reconcile with Corbyn's position.
Corbyn's decision comes despite Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to provide a plan on the process of Brexit talks with the European Union and contradicts Labour's earlier stance critiquing the government's plan for the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.
The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill 2016-17, which UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis submitted to the UK Parliament earlier on Thursday, has a second reading scheduled for Tuesday, January 31.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is a good article and it passes GLAVLIT.
Angus Gallagher
There's no snark, college Marxism, or snivelling of any kind.
There's a fresh neutrality here. This is how these kind of issues need to be handled.