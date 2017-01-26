Italy's Berlusconi Faces New Charges of Witness Tampering in 'Ruby' Case

La Repubblica newspaper reported citing the materials of Milan's prosecutor's office that Berlusconi's treasurer had been sending four women attending his parties up to 3,000 euros ($3,200) on a monthly basis.
The news outlet added that the prosecutors suspect that the money were payments for false testimonies and it could be the ground for opening the fourth criminal proceedings on the issue against Berlusconi.
Within the framework of the previous judicial proceedings on the issue investigators have repeatedly accused the politician of paying up to 10 million euros to people involved in the "Ruby" case, including to Mahroug herself, for false testimonies.
