Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi Favors US Return to Cooperation With Russia

ROME (Sputnik) — During the recent years, Berlusconi had been involved in the so-called "Ruby" scandal. The former prime minister has been repeatedly accused of having sex with then-under-age prostitute, Karima Mahroug, also known as Ruby Heartstealer, at Berlusconi's mansion in 2010. The scandal has resulted in three separate investigations, however the politician has been justified.

La Repubblica newspaper reported citing the materials of Milan's prosecutor's office that Berlusconi's treasurer had been sending four women attending his parties up to 3,000 euros ($3,200) on a monthly basis.

The news outlet added that the prosecutors suspect that the money were payments for false testimonies and it could be the ground for opening the fourth criminal proceedings on the issue against Berlusconi.

Within the framework of the previous judicial proceedings on the issue investigators have repeatedly accused the politician of paying up to 10 million euros to people involved in the "Ruby" case, including to Mahroug herself, for false testimonies.