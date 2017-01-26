Rajoy Fears Le Pen's Potential Victory in French Election Will Be 'Catastrophe'

© AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN Presidential Frontrunner Marine Le Pen Threatens to Take France Out of 'Dead' EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Rajoy’s statement comes after on December 22, Le Pen announced the intention to hold a referendum on France’s withdrawal from the European Union in case she wins in the presidential elections, which are due to take place in April and May.

"It would be a catastrophe if Le Pen won in France. It would be the destruction of Europe," Rajoy said, as quoted by the Libertad Digital news website.

Le Pen and The Republicans' candidate Fillon are expected to lead during the first round of the French presidential election.