MADRID (Sputnik) – Felipe IV added that he hoped that Russia would contribute to security and prosperity in Eurasia.

"Russia is a key actor in resolving numerous crises and conflicts," Felipe VI said.

The traditional reception was held in the Royal Palace in Madrid in the presence of Spanish Queen Letizia, Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. The total of 250 people, including 90 foreign states’ ambassadors attended the event.