Suicide Belt Failure Prevented Another Explosion at Stade De France in 2015

PARIS (Sputnik) — Abdeslam communicated with his cousin and told him that the plan to blew himself up at the stadium failed, as the suicide belt did not work.

The media outlet added that the two had communicated just a few days before the suspect's detention in March 2016 in Brussels.

On November 13, 2015, a series of terrorist attacks hit Paris claiming lives of 130 people and wounding over 350 more. One of the attacks occurred at Stade de France, attended by President Francois Hollande at the moment, as a group of suicide bombers blew up themselves in the vicinity of the stadium during a friendly match between France and Germany.