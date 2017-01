MINSK (Sputnik) — Minsk Court Judge Liubov Simakhina decided to dismiss the complaint against the decision to extradite the blogger on Azerbaijan's request that was made Friday by the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus.

In mid-December 2016, Lapshin wrote that he had been detained in Minsk on the request of Azerbaijan, where he was included in a black list for a visit to the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh without consent of the Azerbaijani authorities. After the visit to Nagorno-Karabakh, he had entered Azerbaijan through Georgia using a Ukrainian passport. Baku accused the blogger of violation of country's legislation and put him on an international wanted list.