"Scotland is playing a game. They say if they are not allowed to stay in the single market then they will have another referendum on independence but the polls are against them. They know they can't win an independence referendum," Sidney Cordle, the party’s leader, said.
The latest opinion poll conducted by Herald/BMG revealed that 55 percent opposed the idea of holding a referendum on Scottish independence, while 34 percent backed this initiative.
"The current Scot Nats leadership has dug a big hole for itself and really now has nowhere to go," Cordle said.
In an interview with the RT broadcaster published Wednesday, Scottish National Party’s (SNP) foreign affairs spokesman Alex Salmond said that Scotland intended to defend its stance concerning the issue of remaining within the European single market, while also maintaining political and monetary ties with the United Kingdom. Salmond noted that this would require not only imagination and flexibility, but also sensitivity to Scotland’s interests.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It will fail because Scots will never surrender our country to Brussels and the SNPs plan to batter resistance to their incompetent rule by shoving millions of third world migrants down our throats. Our land is sacred, its soil, its water, its air. If it dies-we die. Scotland will never be turned into a public urinal for migrants. We know what has happened in Norway and Sweden, similarly small northern countries conned by eurosocialists and left battered and bleeding. The quisling SNP are a vile scourge, the hated bastard child of English liberalism- not pure Scottish nationalism which can only ever be rooted in the blood of the clans. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So "the sturgeons" are flopping without sufficient water at the edge of the UK parliament seas and the best they can come up with is to try to get their people on a sinking boat?
Angus Gallagher
If the EU and its proxies come to play in Scotland- they'll get a hiding.
Of course our Russian friends respect our desire to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity against cancerous separatism. We share the same values and approach at the end of the day and understand each other completely.
Scotland is not for the EU's taking. THIS IS OUR LAND-GET OUT.
