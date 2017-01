VIENNA (Sputnik) — Security officials carried out searches in dozens of houses in Vienna and in the nation's second largest city of Graz as part of the operation, the Kurier newspaper reported citing police sources.

The Austrian Interior Ministry confirmed the ongoing operation, but refused to provide any details, the media outlet added.

Vienna has announced that fight against terrorism and radicalism would be among priorities for the country's chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in 2017.