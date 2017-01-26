Register
12:16 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A traditional wooden Matryoshka doll depicting President-elect Donald Trump is displayed at a shop in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

    Ukraine's Bid to Join NATO Snags on Trump's 'New Agenda'

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    154 0 0

    A team of NATO experts is in Kiev for consultations on Ukraine’s participation in the Alliance forces’ planning and assessment. Sputnik asked Oskar Krejčí, a professor of international public relations in Prague, about Ukraine’s chances of joining the Western defense alliance.

    Boxes containing signatures of Ukrainian people in support of the referendum on Ukraine's accession to the NATO system of collective security, outside the President's Administration building.
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Ukraine a NATO Member-State? Don't Hold Your Breath
    “This would take a political decision by the United States, but I don’t think the Trump Administration is ready to speed up the process [of Ukraine’s admission]. All they can do now is discuss compatibility of their military systems. The US and some of its NATO allies have a great surplus of outdated weapons, which they would like to offload to Ukraine,” professor Krejčí noted.

    He said that it was up to the military-industrial complex to decide, adding that any moves to bring Ukraine into NATO would inevitably undermine European security and also the efforts to end the armed conflict in Donbass.

    When asked to comment on media reports about NATO not planning to take in Ukraine any time soon, Professor Krejčí  said that in his inaugural speech US President Donald Trump named the war on Daesh as his main priority.

    "[To defeat Daesh, Trump will need powerful allies and I don’t think he will want to antagonize Russia by facilitating Ukraine admission to NATO. My personal opinion is that within the next five to ten years Kiev should not expect any political decision to this effect by Washington.”

    “NATO is a holdover of the Cold War. What Europe needs now is a global security architecture, and Ukraine’s inclusion in the alliance would seriously undermine European security!” Oskar Kreici warned.

    Meanwhile, NATO is in no hurry to take in Ukraine, which faces serious economic problems and desperately needs political reforms.

    When asked by Sputnik whether NATO, described by Trump as “obsolete,” was going to reverse its anti-Russian course and focus on fighting terrorism alongside Russia, Italian journalist and military expert Mirko Molteni said that, judging from its own statements, Brussels does not believe that Ukraine is 100 percent ready to join in.

    “There are several reasons for this: the military aspect and also Ukraine’s economic and military instability. The country’s finances are a mess. On the one hand, it depends much on IMF loans, while on the other it needs to repay $3 billion in bonds due to Russia,” Molteni told Sputnik Italy.

    He added that Ukraine’s admission to NATO would create additional tensions with Russia, which is something the Trump Administration will try to avoid.

    “NATO is distancing itself from Ukraine and I think this is the result of the new US Administration’s changing attitude,” Marko Molteni observed.

    He said that he shared Trump’s description of NATO as an “obsolete” organization in the face of the threat posed by Daesh.

    “Still, General James Mattis, Trump’s new Defense Secretary, has assured NATO’s chief Stoltenberg that the Alliance will stay on. The idea is that NATO per se remains useful but it has to rethink its objectives.  No one wants the tensions that existed in Europe before 1991, but NATO needs to reconsider its priorities and start working with Russia to stabilize the situation in the Mediterranean, North Africa, everywhere.”

    Senior foreign advisers start practical phase of their work within Ministry of Defence of Ukraine
    © Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine
    Obama's Parting Gift to Kiev? NATO 'Strategic Advisors' Set Up Shop in Ukraine
    When asked about the strategy President Trump is going to adopt, Marko Molteni said that he would focus his attention on the geopolitical gaps the Obama Administration failed to fill during the crisis that has been unfolding in the Islamic world.

    “The campaign conducted by the previous US administration against Daesh was haphazard and useless. After the 2011 campaign against Gaddafi, Libya was left unattended with only a handful of  bombing raids that did nothing to chan ge the situation there. The Trump Administration will try to fill these gaps because otherwise it will be done by Russia whose aircraft carrier is now in Benghazi and has already been visited by [Eastern Libyan military commander] General Khalifa Haftar.”

    When asked if NATO’s changing priorities could result in its focusing more on ensuring security in Europe, Marko Molteni said that it certainly could.

    “First, within the next few months they could lift the anti-Russian sanctions and resume trade relations with Moscow. It is imperative for the Western European countries to convince Poland and the Baltic states that Russia is not a threat,” Molteni emphasized.

    In December 2014, Ukraine suspended its non-aligned status and confirmed its intention to join NATO.

    In September 2015, President Petro Poroshenko signed a military doctrine, stipulating the need for the country's armed forces to match NATO standards by 2020.

    Experts still believe that within the next 20 years Ukraine will hardly be able to join the Western defense alliance.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko talk before the meeting with he media in Kiev, Ukraine (file)
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Ukraine's Civil War Threatens to Expand to Directly Involve NATO, Russia
    Among the many hurdles blocking Ukraine’s aspired NATO membership is a provision preventing the inclusion of countries, which have territorial disputes with other countries. Ukraine claims ownership of Crimea, which rejoined Russia in March 2014.

    In March, Ukraine and NATO agreed on a set of reforms that the Ukrainian Armed Forces must undergo to comply with the Alliance's standards, following the signing of a road map on defense-technical cooperation in December 2015.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ukraine a NATO Member-State? Don't Hold Your Breath
    German Ambassador to Ukraine Says Kiev Not Ready to Join NATO
    Tags:
    "new agenda", NATO admission, problems, economic crisis, NATO, Daesh, Marko Molteni, Oskar Krejčí, Petro Poroshenko, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Aitken
      Porky only after more free stuff, jid will be disappointed..
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok