European Commission's Mysterious Weapon Against 'Russian Propaganda'

"StratCom stands for strategic communications, which is a euphemism used in circles close to US and NATO analytical think tanks to define propaganda and counterpropaganda," François-Bernard Huyghe, Director of Research at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), told Sputnik.
According to an official Q&A on East StratCom, the team, operational since September 2015, was set up to explain key policies of the European Union and create "a positive EU narrative." The group is said to consist of ten communication experts, some of whom previously worked at the EU institutions. They are believed to speak several languages, including Russian.
The task force "should expose a deliberate lie used to achieve strategic objectives. It is not enough to criticize an ideological illusion. … They should prove that it is a case of willful misrepresentation, in other words a case of someone maliciously releasing information which he or she knows to be untrue," the analyst explained.
Interestingly, the team said that information, opinions and judgments published as part of its EU Disinformation Review "do not represent official EU positions."
East StratCom has nearly 12,500 followers on Facebook and 13,200 on Twitter, but Huyghe maintained that the task force has little impact on public opinion.
"I haven't seen anything major published in the media. If this is all done to say that Sputnik is a pro-Russian outlet sharing a worldview alternative to the one offered by the European Union, we already know this," he said.
François-Bernard Huyghe appeared to indicate that European elites no longer want Europeans to research alternative opinions.
East StratCom has not responded to Sputnik's request for comment.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More double-talk and mumbo-jumbo to muddy the waters and confuse the ordinary people but the number of people who can see beyond it is growing!!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The elites want the people to listen to their crap of information. It's so obvious when someone tells you no to listen to other points of view they are worried you will begin to think for your self and come up with your own opinion. Then you might realize the elites are the ones lying not the alternative news. The bottom line is that no elite is going to tell any person with a sound mind what to read or what not to read ! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete President Putin himself said just yesterday he wanted to see a 'strong EU.' The EU could be such a wonderful thing- but it has taken the wrong path entirely. It's Russophobia is integral to this driving mission it has to expand. It's one of many key strategic mistakes.
sapper
Adrienne Adonis
Angus Gallagher