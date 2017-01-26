Search at Avalanche-Hit Hotel Rigopiano Over as Bodies of Last Victims Found

ROME (Sputnik) – The bodies of the last two victims have been recovered at the wreckage of Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola in Italy’s Abruzzo region, Italian media report.

The bodies were found late on Wednesday, Rai News 24 TV said, adding that the search operation was over.

Earlier on Wednesday Italian media reported that a male and a female body were found, bringing the death toll from the avalanche disaster up to 27, while two people remained missing.