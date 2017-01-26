Callers to Adult Sex Line Connect to Irish Town Instead

Register
    The small Irish town of Westport, County Mayo, was flooded with calls by mis-dialers hoping to connect to a phone sex line. The late-night calls, reportedly, were not a turn-on to anyone involved.

    UK adult channel Babestation shared with its viewers a phone line in which they could chat with "one of the Babestation girls." Irish viewers were told to add an international dialing code, said Babestation, something that many of them forgot to do. 

    Those that made what Babestation called an "innocent mistake" were instead connected with residents of the idyllic Irish town. Local minister Michael Ring told the Irish Independent that his constituents were "aggravated and annoyed" by the lustful callers.

    "They are getting these calls in the middle of night. One of those people has an elderly mother and family members all over the world and there could be a call at any time that they would have to take," Ring said. He alerted Irish communications authorities and asked them to force the operators of the adult phone lines to change their numbers.

    Backpackers Will Meara and Craig Reynolds pose with peshmerga fighters along the frontlines in the fight against Daesh.
    © Will Meara
    Night of Drinking by Irish Backpackers Ends on the Iraqi Frontline Against Daesh

    The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) expressed their sympathy in a statement but stated that their hands were tied, as they do not regulate telephone numbers. The organization that handles such things, the Commission of Communications Regulation (Comreg), has not replied to Minister Ring.

    Babestation has apologized to both "disappointed callers in Ireland" and the good people of Westport, a town called "the most beautiful view I ever saw in the world," by 19th-century English novelist William Thackeray. 

    "As a show of support and recognition," Babestation wrote in a statement, "two of [Babestation's] models will be visiting Westport… to speak to residents and local people."

    "We don't want them," responded Ring to the Herald.

