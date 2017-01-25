Scotland Determined to Defend Own EU Single Market Membership - SNP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – It is feasible for Scotland to maintain its positions within the EU single market and political and monetary ties with the United Kingdom, however, implementation of the idea requires not only imagination and flexibility but also sensitivity to Scotland’s interests, Salmond added.
"What is in danger is our legitimate position within the European single market. That is what we are strongly determined to defend in Scotland," Salmond said.
The issue of Scotland's second independence referendum has been widely disputed and such a referendum is likely to be held within two years, according to Salmond.
