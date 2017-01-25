Need for UK Parliament Approval May Delay Brexit Start Due to Lasting Debates

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled that an act of the Parliament was required for the United Kingdom to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which would mark the start of a process of exiting the bloc. Later that day, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond stated that the UK government would follow through with the Brexit referendum result and would introduce a bill into the Parliament to satisfy the Supreme Court's decision.

“The Court ruling has the potential to delay triggering Brexit especially since it presents an opportunity for protracted debates, amendments and other parliamentary proceedings but hopefully a short concise bill [the government has to bring forward to trigger Article 50] will prevent such manouverings,” Wilson said.

Wilson expressed confidence that the United Kingdom would benefit from leaving the EU single market and focusing on conclusion of bilateral trade agreements, even though their conclusion is legally possible only after UK full exit from the European Union. According to him, the deals will be ready for conclusion by the time Britain exits the bloc, which will "makes for an easier transition."

When asked whether during the parliamentary debates on UK Prime Minister Theresa May's “Hard Brexit” plan could be modified, Wilson declined.

“I don’t think it will lead to a watering down of her [May's] stated position nor do I think that would result in those who wish to use Parliament to stop Brexit changing their minds,” Wilson said.

On January 17, May announced her Brexit plan, which includes leaving the EU Single market and the Customs Union, and focusing on bilateral trade agreements.

Process of the UK exit from the European Union is expected to start by the end of March, following last June's national referendum decision to leave the bloc. On Tuesday, Brexit Minister David Davis said the bill for the government to launch a formal procedure of withdrawal from the bloc would be introduced into the parliament shortly.