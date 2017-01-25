Register
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Trump Anti-Muslim Crackdown of 'No Great Value' in Fight Against Terror - Expert

    US President Donald Trump's criticism of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's 'open doors' policy as "catastrophic", linking it to the rise in terrorism and his subsequent decision to impose travel restrictions into the US is "cutting his nose off to spite his face", Sputnik has been told.

    Trump's presidential race was dominated by an anti-Muslim agenda and he was quick to react to the Berlin terror attack, December 19, 2016 in Berlin, in which a known asylum seeker drove a truck into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, killing 12 and injuring over 50.

    In an interview with German newspaper Bild and the Times of London following the attack, he said the 'open doors' policy had led to a mass insurgence of illegal immigrants as well as terrorists.

    "I think it was a big mistake for Germany. And Germany of all countries, because Germany was one of the toughest in the world for having anybody go in, and, uh, no I think it was a mistake. And I'll see her and I'll meet her and I respect her. And I like her but I think it was a mistake. And people make mistakes but I think it was a very big mistake," Trump said.

    Asked whether he would bar Muslims coming to the US, he replied: "Well, from various parts of the world that have lots of terrorism problems." His comments were taken as a lack of confidence in Europeans' ability to tackle the threat from radicalized Islamists, which had led to a series of attacks across Europe.

    "In terms of his fairly broad-brush attitude towards European intelligence, he's not being very precise. We can see that he has concerns about the migration of terrorists groups, cells and operations across Europe, which we all — across Europe — have concerns about," a senior UK security expert and founder of ICP Group Will Geddes told Sputnik.

    ​"It relates to the Schengen [borderless Europe] area enabling that freedom of movement and therefore, by proxy, making it difficult for the intelligence agencies to be able to intercept and apprehend them.

    "However, to take such a blanket approach is not going to be of great value to him, because as much as he thinks he can bring the fortress walls around America, it's not going to make them impervious to domestic extremism issues, which inevitably they face as everybody else does.The only way that you can combat that home-grown radicalization is by learning from your partners. He's cutting off his nose to spite his face, I think," Geddes told Sputnik.

    Merkel's team have made it clear they are having issues trying to build relations with the Trump team in the aftermath of his inauguration. Although President Obama had made much of his close relationship with her, it will Britain's PM Theresa May who will have the first meeting with Trump.

    "There are a lot of question marks over Angela Merkel's immigration policy and certainly affording asylum for such a large number. I think that is coming back to bite her. Having said that, there are mistakes that perhaps the German Government made, but it's one of those mistakes where lessons are learned and one works collaboratively to try and remediate that situation.

    ​"To take a very staunch and negative opinion towards it is only going to alienate Germany as one of the intelligence partners that work with the CIA," Geddes said.

      marcanhalt
      Yes, but it does cut down on the 'usual suspects' to round up after an unnatural event occurs, doesn't it?

      A large earthquake with the strength of 8.1 on the Richter scale hit the Middle East. Two million Muslims died and over a million were injured. Iraq, Iran and Syria were totally ruined and the governments asked for help to rebuild. The rest of the world was in shock and offered to help.

      Great Britain sent troops to help keep the peace. Saudi Arabia sent monetary assistance. Egypt sent the Muslim Brotherhood to help clean up. Latin American countries sent clothing, fruits and vegetables. New Zealand and Australia sent sheep, cattle and food crops. The Asian countries sent labor to assist in rebuilding the infrastructure. Canada sent medical teams and supplies and tonnes of soybeans.The new American President, Donald Trump, not to be outdone, sent two million replacement Muslims.
