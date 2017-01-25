Register
19:34 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Penelope Fillon, wife of Francois Fillon, a candidate in Sunday's primary runoff to select a conservative candidate for the French presidential election, applauds during a campaign rally in Paris, France. (File)

    French Prosecutors Open Probe Into Work of Fillon’s Wife as Politician's Aide

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3810

    French financial prosecutors opened probe into presidential hopeful and former Prime Minister Francois Fillon’s wife’s work as his parliamentary assistant amid no tracks found of her actually bearing responsibilities, prescribed by the post, local media reported Wednesday.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    French Presidential Hopeful Fillon's Wife Received Over $500,000 as His Aide
    PARIS (Sputnik) — The aim of the investigation is to find out whether Penelope Fillon has been paid for fictitious employment or for exercising real functions, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

    Earlier in the day, Le Canard Enchaine satirical newspaper reported that from 1998 to 2002, when Fillon was a lawmaker representing the Sarthe region, his wife was assigned as his parliamentary attache and later, when Fillon moved to work for the government, Penelope became an assistant for her husband's substitute deputy member of parliament Marc Joulaud, receiving an average monthly salary between 6,900 and 7,900 euros (up to $8,500).

    The newspaper also claimed that between May 2, 2012 and December 2013, Penelope Fillon was a salaried employee with some 5,000 euros gross per month salary at prestigious cultural magazine Revue des deux mondes, owned by Fillon's friend Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere.

    Fillon, who is presently viewed as a frontrunner of the presidential elections, married Penelope in 1980. Before The Republicans nominee launched his presidential campaign, his wife, who quit her lawyer career many years ago, was believed to have no specific occupation.

    Related:

    Wary of Trump, Fillon Calls for Mending Fences With Russia
    Fillon Regards Reconciliation With Russia as Way to Expand France’s Int’l Role
    Russia Should Be Europe's Partner to Fight Terrorism - French Candidate Fillon
    Tags:
    probe, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok