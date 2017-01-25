French Prosecutors Open Probe Into Work of Fillon’s Wife as Politician's Aide

PARIS (Sputnik) — The aim of the investigation is to find out whether Penelope Fillon has been paid for fictitious employment or for exercising real functions, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, Le Canard Enchaine satirical newspaper reported that from 1998 to 2002, when Fillon was a lawmaker representing the Sarthe region, his wife was assigned as his parliamentary attache and later, when Fillon moved to work for the government, Penelope became an assistant for her husband's substitute deputy member of parliament Marc Joulaud, receiving an average monthly salary between 6,900 and 7,900 euros (up to $8,500).

The newspaper also claimed that between May 2, 2012 and December 2013, Penelope Fillon was a salaried employee with some 5,000 euros gross per month salary at prestigious cultural magazine Revue des deux mondes, owned by Fillon's friend Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere.

Fillon, who is presently viewed as a frontrunner of the presidential elections, married Penelope in 1980. Before The Republicans nominee launched his presidential campaign, his wife, who quit her lawyer career many years ago, was believed to have no specific occupation.