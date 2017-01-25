UK Ships Escort Russian Carrier Group Returning From Syria Via English Channel

"Royal Navy and RAF man-marking Russian aircraft carrier Kuznetsov as it passes close to UK territorial waters on its way home," the ministry posted on its Twitter page.
Advanced RAF Typhoon aircraft also monitor the Russia ships in the English Channel pic.twitter.com/JLAAzyYmhX— Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) 25 января 2017 г.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in Britain stated via Twitter that the "UK reported to spend £1,4 mln on escorting Admiral Kuznetsov. Russian Navy always willing to oblige."
UK reported to spend £1,4 mln on escorting Admiral Kuznetsov. Russian Navy always willing to oblige. pic.twitter.com/oXh0CC38IX— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 25 января 2017 г.
The Russian naval task force, including the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, and the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine warfare destroyers, were sent to the Mediterranean on October 15, 2016 to assist in the military operation against Daesh terrorists in Syria.
Commissioned in 1990, the Admiral Kuznetsov is currently Russia’s only aircraft carrier. It is capable of harboring over 50 aircraft.
I might be missing something here, but the Russian Navy has been assisting the eradication of UN declared Terrorist Gangs that immolate people in cages and slaughter civilians and POW's.
