UK Ships Escort Russian Carrier Group Returning From Syria Via English Channel

Admiral Kuznetsov: Long and Challenging Path of the Russian Navy Flagship That Dealt a Blow to Terrorists in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, Royal Navy Frigate HMS St Albans, equipped with a Merlin helicopter and advanced RAF Typhoon aircraft are watching the Russian aircraft carrier.

"Royal Navy and RAF man-marking Russian aircraft carrier Kuznetsov as it passes close to UK territorial waters on its way home," the ministry posted on its Twitter page.

Advanced RAF Typhoon aircraft also monitor the Russia ships in the English Channel pic.twitter.com/JLAAzyYmhX — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) 25 января 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in Britain stated via Twitter that the "UK reported to spend £1,4 mln on escorting Admiral Kuznetsov. Russian Navy always willing to oblige."

UK reported to spend £1,4 mln on escorting Admiral Kuznetsov. Russian Navy always willing to oblige. pic.twitter.com/oXh0CC38IX — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 25 января 2017 г.

The Russian carrier group, including over 40 naval aviation aircraft, which participated in anti-terror operations in Syria, started its sea passage from Mediterranean toward the Northern Fleet base in Severomorsk on January 6.

The Russian naval task force, including the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, and the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine warfare destroyers, were sent to the Mediterranean on October 15, 2016 to assist in the military operation against Daesh terrorists in Syria.

Commissioned in 1990, the Admiral Kuznetsov is currently Russia’s only aircraft carrier. It is capable of harboring over 50 aircraft.