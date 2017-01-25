Register
    HMS St Albans (front) monitors Russian warships Pyotr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov (rear) as they pass close to UK territorial waters

    UK Ships Escort Russian Carrier Group Returning From Syria Via English Channel

    UK warships and the Royal Air Force (RAF) jets are escorting the Russian Northern Fleet carrier group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier returning from Syria to its base in northern Russia via the English Channel, the UK Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft cruiser
    Admiral Kuznetsov: Long and Challenging Path of the Russian Navy Flagship That Dealt a Blow to Terrorists in Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, Royal Navy Frigate HMS St Albans, equipped with a Merlin helicopter and advanced RAF Typhoon aircraft are watching the Russian aircraft carrier.

    "Royal Navy and RAF man-marking Russian aircraft carrier Kuznetsov as it passes close to UK territorial waters on its way home," the ministry posted on its Twitter page.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in Britain stated via Twitter that the "UK reported to spend £1,4 mln on escorting Admiral Kuznetsov. Russian Navy always willing to oblige."

    Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
    Pullout of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Group From Syria 'Act of Good Will'
    The Russian carrier group, including over 40 naval aviation aircraft, which participated in anti-terror operations in Syria, started its sea passage from Mediterranean toward the Northern Fleet base in Severomorsk on January 6.

    The Russian naval task force, including the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, and the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine warfare destroyers, were sent to the Mediterranean on October 15, 2016 to assist in the military operation against Daesh terrorists in Syria.

    Commissioned in 1990, the Admiral Kuznetsov is currently Russia’s only aircraft carrier. It is capable of harboring over 50 aircraft.

      landauroj
      A pussy dog barking at a bear just to be noticeable. This action is very good for public consume and more UK newspaper sold.
      cast235
      It should be nuclear with turbines ONLY if they help achieve extra speed like 55 knots. U.K believe in its SUPERIORITY. I think they up for a GIANT SURPRISE.
      APPARENTLY UK have surplus cash let them WASTE IT in it's arrogance. I would had end ALL U.K investments in Russia.
      GO MAKE CASH SOMEWHERE ELSE.
      BUT Russia still doesn't wake up YET.
      But next it should be NUCLEAR, or FISSION. And special jets and turbines IF it helps speed and been more littoral . Other is add AIP to make it stealthier. Perhaps Russia should think about make it 10 to 30% longer. Just a thought. It could then have amenities for sailors and pilots. food and meds for emergency to last 5 years. And more fuel spare parts to reduce all stops and logistics
      belgradetower
      I have zero doubt that Britain has reached the very bottom.
      Mikhas
      As expected and it never ever fails in these waters, the English dog barks from a safe distance and the Russian caravan moves on.

      As if the cowards hadn´t better things to spend their last pennies and rusty barges on...
      FlorianGeyer
      I might be missing something here, but the Russian Navy has been assisting the eradication of UN declared Terrorist Gangs that immolate people in cages and slaughter civilians and POW's.

      I always thought the British supported civilised behaviour, but seemingly their government supports Takfiri Terrorism :) The UK government is desperate to win a multi billion contract for Green Energy systems with Saudi Arabia, lol.
