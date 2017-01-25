EU Commission Recommends 3-Month Extension of Schengen Area Border Controls

© AFP 2016/ ANDREY GOLOVANOV Ukraine Ready to Buy Russian Gas, Has Sufficient Funds - EU Commission Vice President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to prolong the temporary internal border controls within the borderless Schengen zone in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Norway for a period of three months, according to a press release from the commission.

"While over the past months we have been continuously strengthening our measures to address the unprecedented migratory pressure that Europe is facing, we are not there yet unfortunately. That is why we recommend that the Council allows Member States to continue limited temporary internal border controls for another three months, under strict conditions, and only as a last resort," Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs, and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said, as quoted in the press release.

The commission stressed that despite progress in stabilizing the situation and the implementation of a series of measures proposed by the Commission to manage the Schengen area's external borders, such as the new European Border and Coast Guard, the conditions allowing for a return to normal border procedures have not yet been met.

The issue of new security challenges, as demonstrated by the recent terrorist attacks in a number of European countries, have also been taken into account by the commission.

According to the press release, the recommendation concerns Austria's land borders with Hungary, Slovenia and Germany, as well as at the Danish ports connected to Germany, the Danish-German land border and the Norwegian ports with connections to Denmark, Germany and Sweden.

The controls should be applied where appropriate and reviewed on a weekly basis, with Member States expected to report on the necessity of the controls to the Commission on a monthly basis.

The commission's recommendation will need to be approved by the European Council.

