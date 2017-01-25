Catalonia Expects EU Support for Upcoming Independence Referendum - VP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union should demonstrate "respect for democracy" by supporting the independence referendum to be held in the autonomous Spanish community of Catalonia later this year, Catalonia’s Vice President Oriol Junqueras told the EU Observer newspaper Wednesday.

"We expect respect for democracy from the EU, for the votes of citizens and for democratic instruments, and a referendum is a democratic instrument," Junqueras said.

This sentiment was echoed by Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont as he addressed the EU parliament Tuesday, saying that Catalonia’s push for independence from Spain is a "European problem" and that the continent cannot "look the other way".

Junqueras also told the newspaper that an independent Catalonia could become an EU member, and contribute to a "stronger Europe".

"We are members of the European Union, we are European citizens and this process to incorporate Catalonia in EU institutions has to be automatic… It would be an opportunity to make a stronger Europe, a stronger democracy," Junqueras said.

Puigdemont has announced the Catalonia will hold a binding referendum on the matter in September 2017. The Spanish government considers the referendum illegal.