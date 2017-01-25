Register
25 January 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a cabinet meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Septemver 8, 2015

    'Hot Air': Poroshenko Threatens to Unleash Big Scary Cyber Army on Russia

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that his country could respond to ‘cyberattacks from Russia.’ In an interview with Sputnik, IT expert Leontiy Bukshtein said that the fact that Poroshenko said this during a visit to Finland reflects his desire to mobilize one more country against Russia.

    A hacker
    Cyber Attacks Expected to Impede Next Presidential Elections in South Korea
    During a joint news briefing with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Tuesday, Poroshenko said that his country has “a strong cyber-department” ready to handle “any cyberattacks from Russia” and strike back.

    “Russia wages cyberattacks not only against Ukraine, which has been confirmed. We have a strong cyber-department, so Ukraine is capable of a counterattack. However, Ukraine is not the only target of cyberattacks. All European nations and the United States are objects of cyberattacks and this is an element of a hybrid war," Poroshenko said.

    “We need to develop a new global security strategy,” he added.

    US President Barack Obama holds a year-end press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, December 16, 2016
    Obama Administration's Hacking Accusations Groundless - Russian Security Council Head
    In an interview with Sputnik, Leontiy Bukshtein, a senior editor of the Internet portal Mobile Telecommunications, said that Poroshenko’s choice of Finland as the venue of his “chilling statement” was part of his effort to “mobilize yet another country against Russia.”

    “He is trying to pit the whole world against Russia while simultaneously using Russian gas and coal… He also said he has ‘a strong cyber army.’ Where is it? I can point a finger at one big country (US] that will send in instructors to train Ukrainian cyber warriors to make it look like they indeed have such specialists in Ukraine. Well, there are hackers in Ukraine all right, but they need someone to tell them what to do,” Bukshtein said.

    He added that Poroshenko’s statements were devoid of any logic.

    “All this is meant for people who are not specialists and who will believe everything he says. A country that is doing business with Russia and getting energy resources from Russia should not be badmouthing someone who is footing many of its bills  I see no logic in this. This is just a lot of hot air, nothing else,” Leontiy Bukshtein emphasized.

    The US has repeatedly accused Russia, without providing any tangible evidence, of hacking the computer servers of the Democratic Party in a bid to help Donald Trump win the November 8, 2016 presidential elections.

    Last week, Hans-Georg Maaßen, president of the German domestic BfV intelligence agency, warned that Russian hackers could try to influence the outcome of this year election campaign.

      marcanhalt
      Handle Russia's "cyber attacks and strike back, Porky? Why you cannot even handle your own control towers from striking down a passenger plane." Germany and France, to their credit, are not buying into the Dutch hybrid report of the downed MH17. Who do you think, Porky, is holding up your application for visa free entrance into the EU and NATO? Hmm? You can fool some of the people all the time, and all of the people some of the time. But, you cannot fool all the people all of the time. What a putz!
      ivanwa88
      McCains last instructions were keep barking as the caravan passes eventually thinking someone will fancy his hide for a hat.
      The man is barking mad and needs attention normally given to barking mad dogs.
      ivanwa88
      P.S. It is already well known that the Ukraine has been actively involved in cyber attacks on Russia what 'Porky' is afraid of is that the punishment is on its way.
      slimyfox
      This guy Poroshenko is already disgusting and repulsive with his sleazy behave towards the west. He is so intellectually impaired that he does not understands that regardless all limitations our politicians have they still can distinguish who is trying to crawl up their backside, and Poroshenko clearly is one of them. Our leaders are born liars and cheaters but still they pale before Poroshenko and they are not pleased with that as they are very firmly convinced that they are perfect liars which no one can detect but Poroshenko is so bizarre that even before he opens up his gob everyone knows that flood of manure will come out and as we know manure stink hell of a lot.
      Lubos Vokoun
      The butcher Poroshenko almost arouses pity as he is desperately trying to make himself "useful" in the West
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      “All this is meant for people who are not specialists and who will believe everything he says. A country that is doing business with Russia and getting energy resources from Russia should not be badmouthing someone who is footing many of its bills I see no logic in this. This is just a lot of hot air, nothing else,” Leontiy Bukshtein emphasized."

      Yes, absolutely, but I believe there is something going on that is not widely appreciated.

      Ukraine's current government is pretty dependent upon the good-will of a number of extremist organizations.

      In fact, I'm pretty sure Poroshenko has previously been threatened in private.

      So, he tries to keep a public posture of doing some of the things these nasty goons would want done.

      Thus, the constant noises about Donbas and Crimea.

      Thus this silly threat and others.

      Thus the failure to clearly and openly comply with the Minsk accords.

      It remains a precarious balancing act with this government and forces on the extreme right.

      I'm not sure how long it can go on, but it only demonstrates the stupidity of America's induced-coup.

      America does what it can to keep things patched up - the cover-up of MH-17, high-level visits, perhaps its own threats against some of these groups, but America does not want to get too closely associated with such an unstable government. It truly is a kind of walking-hospital as of a country now.

      America has created a horribly disabled place with little promise for its future, but lots of pain and inconvenience and frustration for millions.

      Absolutely stupid Obama policy.
      support
      Look out. Russia! Ukraine has two tin cans and 100 feet of string!
