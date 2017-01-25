'Hot Air': Poroshenko Threatens to Unleash Big Scary Cyber Army on Russia

During a joint news briefing with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Tuesday, Poroshenko said that his country has “a strong cyber-department” ready to handle “any cyberattacks from Russia” and strike back.

“Russia wages cyberattacks not only against Ukraine, which has been confirmed. We have a strong cyber-department, so Ukraine is capable of a counterattack. However, Ukraine is not the only target of cyberattacks. All European nations and the United States are objects of cyberattacks and this is an element of a hybrid war," Poroshenko said.

“We need to develop a new global security strategy,” he added.

In an interview with Sputnik, Leontiy Bukshtein, a senior editor of the Internet portal Mobile Telecommunications, said that Poroshenko’s choice of Finland as the venue of his “chilling statement” was part of his effort to “mobilize yet another country against Russia.”

“He is trying to pit the whole world against Russia while simultaneously using Russian gas and coal… He also said he has ‘a strong cyber army.’ Where is it? I can point a finger at one big country (US] that will send in instructors to train Ukrainian cyber warriors to make it look like they indeed have such specialists in Ukraine. Well, there are hackers in Ukraine all right, but they need someone to tell them what to do,” Bukshtein said.

He added that Poroshenko’s statements were devoid of any logic.

“All this is meant for people who are not specialists and who will believe everything he says. A country that is doing business with Russia and getting energy resources from Russia should not be badmouthing someone who is footing many of its bills I see no logic in this. This is just a lot of hot air, nothing else,” Leontiy Bukshtein emphasized.

The US has repeatedly accused Russia, without providing any tangible evidence, of hacking the computer servers of the Democratic Party in a bid to help Donald Trump win the November 8, 2016 presidential elections.

Last week, Hans-Georg Maaßen, president of the German domestic BfV intelligence agency, warned that Russian hackers could try to influence the outcome of this year election campaign.

