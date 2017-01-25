Polish Interior Ministry Plans to Prevent Asylum Seekers From Entering Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, people requesting for either a refugee status or for international protection will not be allowed to enter the Eastern European nation during the consideration of their applications.

The media outlet added that within the framework of the existing legislation, migrants file applications on the Polish border, enter the country, but after that they move to the Western European countries, such as Germany. The new proposal is expected to end such practice.

During the recent years the refugee crisis has been one of the most significant challenges for the European Union itself and its member states, as well. According to the EU border agency Frontex, the European Union has registered over 500,000 illegal border crossings in 2016.