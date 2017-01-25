Register
18:04 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of prioritizing trade deals over human rights.

    'Desperate' UK Accused of Putting Post-Brexit Trade Deals Ahead of Human Rights

    © REUTERS/ Steve Parsons
    Europe
    Get short URL
    17820

    The UK has been accused of putting trade ahead of human rights as ministers court Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deals. The criticism comes as Prime Minister Theresa May is urged to address human rights concerns during a meeting with Turkish officials on Saturday.

    Following International Trade Secretary Liam Fox's recent trip to Kuwait, Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal-Democrats, says the UK government is engaged in a "desperate" bid to secure trade deals with authoritarian countries in the Middle East, amid concerns about the country's economic future outside the EU.

    On top of the recent trip to Kuwait, a country criticized for its crackdown on freedom of speech and violation of privacy, Fox has made two other trips to Oman and Bahrain, and is understood to be lining up trade talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

    ​"Another day, another desperate visit by Liam Fox to secure a trade deal with a country that has a questionable record on human rights," Farron told the Independent newspaper.

    "All because the Conservative Brexit government is hell bent on taking us out of the single market without even putting the final deal to the British people."

    ​"This follows his attempts to strike trade deals with Saudi Arabia and Oman among others. If only he were so keen to ensure Britain was able to continue trading in the world's largest market, the single market. Then he wouldn't need to put trade above human rights."

    Many Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have been widely criticized by human rights campaigners and the international community for their use of the death penalty, violent crackdown on political dissent and treatment of women.

    May Urged to Address Turkish ‘Human Rights Crackdown'

    The concern about Gulf trade talks comes amid fresh calls for prime minister May to address the issue of human rights during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

    Following Turkey's failed coup in July last year, many alleged plotters have been arrested, thousands of public officials — such as judges, teachers and university academics — have been sacked, while numerous media outlets have also been shut down in what has been described by critics as a purge to eliminate anti-Erdogan opposition in the country.

    ​While government officials say May will use the visit to discuss trade, defense and security issues, campaigners say the talks present the UK with a "vital opportunity" to "ask some probing questions about Turkey's human rights crackdown following last year's bloody coup attempt."

    "Human rights abuses during the attempted coup absolutely must be investigated and their perpetrators brought to justice, but this can't be done at the expense of fundamental rights," Amnesty International's UK Director, Kate Allen, told IBTimes.

    ​"We've gathered disturbing evidence of widespread torture in the immediate aftermath of the would-be coup, and the rights of detainees have also been severely curtailed in a series of executive decrees," she added.

    "Ms May should call for journalists held in pre-trial detention in Turkey to be released, for an end to torture in detention and for due process and the rule of law in Turkey to prevail."

    Related:

    Parliament Urges UK Not to Use Human Rights as ‘Bargaining Chip’ in Brexit Talks
    Gulf Talks: UK's May Urged to Put Human Rights Over Trade
    Bahrain: UK 'Over-Excited Cheerleader' of 'Flawed' Human Rights Program
    CoE Warns Turkey on Human Rights Threat to Migrant Deal, EU Membership
    Tags:
    media freedom, journalist crackdown, human rights, trade, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Liam Fox, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Theresa May, Gulf Coast, Europe, Turkey, Middle East, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok