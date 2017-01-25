EU Court Upholds Asset Freeze of Russia's Almaz-Antey Arms Manufacturer

"By manufacturing weapons and military equipment and supplying them to the Russian State… Almaz-Antey materially supports actions which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the ruling reads.
On July 30, 2014, the EU Council made the decision to include the company in the lists of sanctions, saying that Almaz-Antey, as a Russian state-owned company, "contributed to the destabilization of Ukraine," since "Russian authorities were providing heavy weaponry to separatists in Eastern Ukraine."
Almaz-Antey filed a lawsuit against the EU Council in May 2015, while the second appeal by the company was sent to the EU court in September. The company contests individual sanctions against it, as well as sectoral restrictions.
