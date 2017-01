ROME (Sputnik) — A total of eight remain missing inside the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel in Abruzzo region, according to the RaiNews24 broadcaster.

On January 18, central Italy was shaken by a series of earthquakes, with the biggest tremors ranging up to 5.7 in magnitude. The avalanche buried the Rigopiano di Farindola with dozens of guests and staff inside. Rescue services managed to save 11 people.