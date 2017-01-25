Serbia, Kosovo Agree to Continue Dialogue at High Level

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – “We agreed to continue the dialogue at the high level,” Vucic said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Tanjug news agency.

Before the meeting in Brussels another top member of the Serbian delegation President Tomislav Nikolic said that recognition of Kosovo’s independence was impossible “as long as Serbia exists.”

He also said that EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini as mediator of the Serbian-Kosovo negotiations had not presented any plan or agreement for signature during the talks in Brussels.

The talks in Brussels were part of negotiations process that began in March 2011 under the auspices of the European Union. On April 19, 2013, the parties concluded, but did not sign, an agreement on normalizing bilateral relations.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.