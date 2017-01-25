Death Toll in Italy Avalanche Rises to 18 People, 11 Still Missing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of people killed by an avalanche that buried an alpine hotel in central Italy last week rose to 18 after discovery of one more body, the Prefecture of Pescara province, where the tragedy occurred, said.

A total of 11 still remain missing, local authorities said on Tuesday.

On January 18, central Italy was shaken by a series of earthquakes, with the biggest tremors ranging from 5.1 to 5.7 in magnitude and felt in Rome. On the same day, the avalanche in the region of Abruzzo buried the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel with dozens of guests and staff inside. Rescue services managed to save 11 people.