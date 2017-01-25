Russian Programmer to Be Detained Until Spain Court Decides on Extradition to US

MADRID (Sputnik) –Lisov was detained at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on January 13, however, according to the information by the Russian embassy, the Criminal Court of Madrid, investigating the case, has not received the documents, necessary to consider the issue of the programmer’s extradition.

"The Russian national will be kept in detention until the court issues a ruling. We continue to monitor the development of the affair, maintain contacts with the prison’s authorities," Konstantinov said.

Lisov is suspected of developing a "banking Trojan" entitled NeverQuest, which provided fraudsters access to computers of other persons and financial institutions to steal banking data, the damage is estimated at $5 million, the Spanish Civil Guard said in a Friday statement.