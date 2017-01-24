Former EP President Schulz to Run for German Chancellor in September Election

"Martin [Schulz] is a prominent Social Democrat, he is the one who can 'build bridges,' unite people… I am glad that he agreed to tackle this task. A am sure that he has the best chances as candidate for chancellor," Gabriel, who also serves as German economy minister, told reporters.
Gabriel also said that the SPD Presidium would make a decision on Sunday regarding the candidacy for the post of the German foreign minister. It is expected that Gabriel will replace Frank-Walter Steinmeier as ministry's head.
Germany is set to hold parliamentary elections on September 24, 2017.
