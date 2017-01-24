Former EP President Schulz to Run for German Chancellor in September Election

© AFP 2016/ Frederick Florin Germany: Sigmar Gabriel Walks Away to Set Up Schulz v Merkel Election Showdown

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ex-president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz will be the candidate of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) to stand against Angela Merkel in the September vote, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said Tuesday.

"Martin [Schulz] is a prominent Social Democrat, he is the one who can 'build bridges,' unite people… I am glad that he agreed to tackle this task. A am sure that he has the best chances as candidate for chancellor," Gabriel, who also serves as German economy minister, told reporters.

Gabriel also said that the SPD Presidium would make a decision on Sunday regarding the candidacy for the post of the German foreign minister. It is expected that Gabriel will replace Frank-Walter Steinmeier as ministry's head.

Germany is set to hold parliamentary elections on September 24, 2017.