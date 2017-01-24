Italy Avalanche Death Toll Rises to 17 After One More Body Found - Reports

ROME (Sputnik) — The death toll in central Italy avalanche rises to 17 after discovery of one more body, local media reported Tuesday, citing a source in the rescue team.

Earlier in the day, the rescue team found the bodies of two people.

A total of 12 people remain unaccounted for, while 11 people were found alive.

On January 18, central Italy was shaken by a series of earthquakes, with the biggest jolts ranging from 5.1 to 5.7 in magnitude and felt in Rome. On the same day, the avalanche in the region of Abruzzo buried the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel with dozens of guests and staff inside.