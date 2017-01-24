Register
23:51 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Eurofighter Typhoon of German airforce

    Germany Prepares to Spend Hundreds of Millions on New Air Defense System

    © AFP 2016/ GUENTER SCHIFFMANN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    368118

    Germany is reportedly close to deciding whether to replace its short short-range air defense systems. If approved, this action would signal the beginning of a €460-million (about $490 million) procurement program over the next 5-10 years.

    There would likely be an additional €2 billion used at a later stage, according to Reuters,with new radars and lasers to be added at an additional cost further down the line. Berlin reportedly sees value in the system that German weapons manufacturer Diehl Defense developed for Sweden. 

    Polish and US soldiers look at a missile defense battery during joint exercises.
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Ex-German FM Says 'Wrong' to Deploy Missile Defense System in Europe

    This system features a dual-cab tracked vehicle, built courtesy of BAE System’s Hagglunds Vehicle AB, and a variant of the IRIS-T missile. Germany has used the IRIS-T on their Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets and a change in software could make the missile adaptable for a ground-based launch.

    The Defense Ministry will submit its requirements once the matter has been settled. A formal strategy for acquisition would follow.

    Last year military officials from Germany and the US recognized that Europe was experiencing an expanding gap of short-range air defense weapons (SHORAD), including an inability to defend against drones. 

    Following the meeting, Army acquisition chief Katrina McFarland told Defense News that the picture was not bleak, but that there definitely was progress to be made. 

    The village of Gmam, Latakia Province
    © Sputnik/
    Forget About Cooperation! German Air Force Will Not Inform Russia of Flight Plans in Syria

    "We are better off than we thought we were and so we have at least the possibility of moving very quickly," she said, "And where we have gaps, we have already started providing technological solutions both internationally as well as organically to the US."

    A report from the National Commission on the Future of the Army also highlighted an "unacceptable modernization shortfall" in that area.

    In a white paper drafted in 2016, Berlin made missile defense a top priority, collaborating with forces in the Netherlands to better organize NATO missile and air defense systems.

    This focus came after pressure from US President Donald Trump to increase military spending. 

    Leopard 2A5
    © Photo: Wikipedia/Bundeswehr-Fotos
    German Military Might Grows as Berlin Prepares to Pick Up the Slack for Washington

    Decisions on SHAROD acquisition are not expected to be finalized until 2018, at the earliest, but primary work on the initiative could begin this year if the Ministry decides to add €20 million to the defense budget.

    Currently, Germany plans to provide its 16 firing units with new equipment for short range missiles.

    An alternative to Diehl’s system, built by US-based weapons manufacturer Raytheon, is called the Network Centric Air Defence System. According to Raytheon, this weapon has been sold to Spain, the Netherlands, Norway,  Finland, Oman  and the United States, and is the result of a collaborative effort with Kongsberg Gruppen of Norway. Slovakia and Belgium are also reportedly looking to expand their short-range missile capabilities. 

    One unnamed military official said, "It's great news for Germany and NATO that Germany is moving ahead to increase its short-range air defenses." 

    "NATO countries have been aware of the integrated air and missile defense challenge for some time,” said Thomas Karako of the Center for Strategic & International Studies,  "We have to get on it, but we're not there yet."

    Related:

    France and Germany Push to Prolong the Sanctions
    Namibian Tribes Sue Germany Over 'Forgotten Genocide'
    Bavaria Head Calls For Stricter Refugee Regulations in EU, Germany
    Germany to Blackmail Asylum Seekers' Home Countries With Aid Cuts
    Merkel’s Conservative Bloc Pulls Ahead of Socialist Rivals in Germany – Poll
    Tags:
    short-range ballistic missile, Kongsberg, Raytheon, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      bondmaurice
      Ils ne sont même pas capables de protéger leurs femmes des barbares au coin des rues dans la journée et ils se mettent à dépenser des milliards pour "protéger" leur ciel !! Was für eine Traurigkeit ! Are they become crazy ??? La Grosse n'a que de bonnes idées….
    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinner
      Who are these missiles enemies? Russia, the US, ISIS? Russia would never fly planes over Germany until after the Iskander missiles laid waste to Germany. So this is a government/corporate gift. A complete waste of money.
    • Reply
      newdays
      A few thoughts/questions:
      Does any nation need enemies before building an arsenal?
      Is this knee-jerk reaction to the drying up of the US sugar-daddy?
      Or an attempt to deflate GR fear about the US backing off?
      Or perhaps a way to tell the EU, never fear Germany is here?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok