22:20 GMT +324 January 2017
    Liberland

    Self-Proclaimed Nation Liberland to Introduce ‘Digital Economy’

    0 15711

    A self-proclaimed country in Eastern Europe, also known as Liberland, is counting on official recognition from the new US Trump administration. The Free Republic of Liberland was founded in April 2015. Sputnik Radio spoke with the founder of this nation, Vit Jedlicka.

    “I just returned from the inauguration in the US. Before that there was a large investment conference, so a lot has been going on for us. Liberland will be the first country to issue companies shares on block chain and many other things actually,” Jedlicka said.

    He further spoke about the digital economy and how the block chain technology will be used in the future by governments.

    “The reason for that is its transparency due to the fact that no one can manipulate it. Banks are also looking to it and Liberland will be the first country that will register companies through block chain and allow companies to issue shares on block chain too,” the founder said.

    He further said that one of the most active capitalist in Russia and in Europe has joined their team and is helping them in organizing their economic system as an advisor to the economy.

    “I think in the future there will be no more paper money, no more classical shares so all these things will be integrated into Liberland’s economic system. But again we are not just copying what other states are doing, we are importing the technology of the future to implement the best governance systems,” he said.

    The Free Republic of Liberland, a sovereign state created on no-man’s land between Croatia and Serbia, continues to grow with people from all over the world sending in their applications to become citizens, Vit Jedlicka, the president of Liberland, told Radio Sputnik.
    About 20,000 Syrians Apply for Liberland Citizenship
    Jedlicka further spoke about Donald Trump’s inauguration and how he and his team managed to meet many important people during social events in the US and give interviews to many US media outlets.

    Liberland is a micro nation claiming a piece of disputed land on the western bank of the Danube River between Serbia and Croatia. The country has its own flag, constitution and national anthem.

    Since its creation, hundreds of thousands of people, including 12 thousand Americans, have signed up for potential membership of the state. However, the state remains unrecognized by the international community.

    Yet the representatives of Liberland hope that President Trump’s view on Washington’s foreign policy could turn the tide and give the country a chance to be recognized.

