Register
19:19 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on May 29, 2016 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz during a remembrance ceremony to mark the centenary of the battle of Verdun, at the Douaumont Ossuary (Ossuaire de Douaumont), northeastern France.

    Germany: Sigmar Gabriel Walks Away to Set Up Schulz v Merkel Election Showdown

    © AFP 2016/ Frederick Florin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 14211

    German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has dropped a political bombshell by reportedly pulling out of the race to run as SPD candidate in this year’s federal election, paving the way for former European Parliament chief Martin Schulz to take on Angela Merkel.

    Media in Germany reported that Schulz, leader of the center-left SPD party, informed colleagues on Tuesday, January 24, of his decision not to stand against Merkel in the September vote.

    "If I were to run, I would fail," Gabriel was quoted as saying by Stern magazine.

    ​German newspaper Zeit reported that Gbriel, who also doubles as economy minster in the CDU/SPD coalition government, would nominate Schulz to take over the party's leadership.

    The reports come as a major surprise after Gabriel appeared all but certain to challenge Merkel at this year's election.

    ​Despite enjoying support among his own party colleagues, there were concerns that Gabriel's role as Vice-Chancellor in the Merkel-led coalition government would see him struggle to satisfactorily differentiate his party from Merkel's CDU.

    The decision now opens the door for former European Parliament President Schulz to turn around the fortunes of the SPD and challenge Merkel in this year's election, to be held in either September or October.

    ​Schulz has a strong public profile in both Germany and Europe after five years as the parliament's chief, and is expected to represent a far more dangerous challenge to Merkel's premiership than Gabriel.    

    Related:

    German Vice-Chancellor Gabriel Withdraws Candidacy for Chancellorship
    Chancellor v Vice-Chancellor: Gabriel Tipped to Face Merkel in 2017 Election
    EP Chief Schulz Facing Challenge as Conservatives Reject Third Presidential Term
    Schulz: European Parliament 'Very Sad' About UK Vote to Leave EU
    Tags:
    candidate, leadership, election, German federal election 2017, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), European Parliament, European Union, Angela Merkel, Sigmar Gabriel, Martin Schulz, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok