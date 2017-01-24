UK Labour Party Demands Gov't White Paper on Brexit Negotiations - Official

© Photo: pixabay UK Needs to Agree on Brexit Terms Before Trade Talks With EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UK Supreme Court ruled that an act of parliament is required for the United Kingdom to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to leave the European Union.

"We need to have something in writing, a formal document, that we can test and progress against… It’s very important that we have a formal statement of the government’s negotiating objectives. We had a speech last week, but a speech isn’t a formal document. Parliament and the select committees and the public need something formal that they can test. Otherwise it’s very hard to see how accountability will really work," Starmer said, as quoted by The Guardian.

He said that the Labour Party would be contributing to amendments if it deemed the bill too short, and added that he hoped for a "proper and full debate and a proper role for parliament."

The Scottish National Party’s (SNP) foreign affairs spokesman, Alex Salmond, stated that the party would also demand that a white paper be published.

UK Brexit Minister David Davis has confirmed that a "straightforward" bill will be introduced "within days," to allow for time to officially launch the process in accordance with the government's schedule, that is, before the end of March.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May set out her government’s priorities for the EU exit in a much-anticipated speech, ruling out a partial membership of the bloc but vowing to strive for continued ties with its member states.