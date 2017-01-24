Register
17:48 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A man waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court before the decision of a court ruling on whether Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London, Britain, January 24, 2017.

    UK Labour Party Demands Gov't White Paper on Brexit Negotiations - Official

    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2301

    The UK Labour Party demands that the government provides a detailed official plan for its negotiations with the European Union on Brexit, as the recent speech by Prime Minister Theresa May does not guarantee accountability, UK Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

    Brexit
    © Photo: pixabay
    UK Needs to Agree on Brexit Terms Before Trade Talks With EU
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UK Supreme Court ruled that an act of parliament is required for the United Kingdom to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to leave the European Union.

    "We need to have something in writing, a formal document, that we can test and progress against… It’s very important that we have a formal statement of the government’s negotiating objectives. We had a speech last week, but a speech isn’t a formal document. Parliament and the select committees and the public need something formal that they can test. Otherwise it’s very hard to see how accountability will really work," Starmer said, as quoted by The Guardian.

    He said that the Labour Party would be contributing to amendments if it deemed the bill too short, and added that he hoped for a "proper and full debate and a proper role for parliament."

    United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) interim leader Nigel Farage (R) embraces newly elected leader Paul Nuttall, in London, Britain November 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Jeremy Corbyn a 'Gift' for UKIP in Brexit-Friendly Britain - Farage
    The Scottish National Party’s (SNP) foreign affairs spokesman, Alex Salmond, stated that the party would also demand that a white paper be published.

    UK Brexit Minister David Davis has confirmed that a "straightforward" bill will be introduced "within days," to allow for time to officially launch the process in accordance with the government's schedule, that is, before the end of March.

    Last week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May set out her government’s priorities for the EU exit in a much-anticipated speech, ruling out a partial membership of the bloc but vowing to strive for continued ties with its member states.

    Related:

    UK Supreme Court Decision on Brexit Undermines Gov't Devolution - Lawmaker
    Scottish NP to Present Amendments to UK Gov't Brexit Bill - Spokesman
    UK Court Decision Opens Way for Political Wrangles, 'Disorderly' Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, Keir Starmer, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok