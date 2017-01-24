UK Needs to Agree on Brexit Terms Before Trade Talks With EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom has to agree on terms of withdrawal from the European Union before negotiating new trade agreements with the bloc, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said Tuesday.

"If one wants to divorce, but remain friends on the basis of a new relationship, first, one needs to agree on the terms of an orderly separation, where both sides honor the obligations and then on the basis of this build future on new good relationship," Schinas told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the UK Supreme Court ruled to ban government from triggering Article 50 for Brexit talks without the parliament's authorization, thus, putting Prime Minister Theresa May's plan on Brexit under threat.

Last Tuesday, May laid down 12 points of her Brexit plan, saying that she wanted to get the United Kingdom out of the EU single market and to partially leave the customs union. At the same time, she expressed hope the United Kingdom would manage to agree on zero tariffs with the European Union, and continue to cooperate in certain areas.

Brexit negotiations are expected to begin by the end of March after London invokes the Article 50 exit clause of the EU Treaty, following last June's referendum decision to leave the European Union.

