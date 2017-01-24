Germany Sends Group of Migrants Back to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Tagesschau broadcaster, the German authorities deported on Monday a group of young Afghan men, among which there were reportedly some criminals.

The deportation campaign launched in December 2016 is targeting Afghan migrants whose status in Germany is illegal. The German Interior Ministry estimates about 11,900 undocumented Afghan migrants are present in the country.

The campaign is taking place amid the huge number of refugees having arrived in Germany since 2015 from the Middle East.

Berlin's decision was criticized by local human rights organizations, which accused the German authorities of sentencing people to death by sending them to the war-torn country.

Afghanistan is suffering from instability, with the Taliban movement operating in the country, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country.