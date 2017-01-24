Register
16:16 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Former First Minister Alex Salmond

    Scottish NP to Present Amendments to UK Gov't Brexit Bill - Spokesman

    © AFP 2016/ Andy Buchanan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (450)
    0 4601

    The Scottish National Party’s would present 50 amendments to the UK government's Article 50 bill.

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she speaks to members of the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London on October 24, 2016 after holding talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the first ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland on the government's Brexit plans. Sturgeon, leader of the secessionist Scottish National Party,
    © AFP 2016/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Scottish Leader Lambastes UK Supreme Court Decision Gov'ts Brexit Veto
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Scottish National Party’s (SNP) foreign affairs spokesman, Alex Salmond, said on Tuesday, that the party would present 50 amendments to the UK government's Article 50 bill and will demand the approval of the devolved governments prior to the launch of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

    "The Scottish National Party, the third biggest party in the House of Commons, have tabled 50 amendments, already, in order that we say should be debated on the substantive issues of what should be done before it's even thought to send the Article 50 Brexit letter," Salmond, who served as the former first minister of Scotland, said.

    Salmond stressed that the amendments would include demands for the the government to publish a white paper on Brexit, complete a "full economic assessment of the implications," and attain the approval of the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) prior to triggering negotiations.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled in against May's government, saying it could not trigger talks on leaving the European Union without parliamentary approval. However, according to the court, the devolved legislatures of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales "do not have a veto on the UK's decision to withdraw from the EU."

    May is expected to begin the formal talks on the withdrawal by the end of March after London invokes the Article 50 exit clause of the EU Treaty, following last June's referendum decision to leave the European Union.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (450)

    Related:

    UK Cannot Take Scotland Out of EU Without Allowing for Another Option - Sturgeon
    Trump Expands Golf Course in Scotland Despite No New Foreign Deals Pledge
    May's Move for 'Hard Brexit' Leaves Scotland in the Lurch
    May to Carefully Consider Scotland's Post-Brexit Single Market Proposal
    Tags:
    Article 50, amendments, EU, Scottish National Party, Theresa May, Alex Salmond, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok