Scottish NP to Present Amendments to UK Gov't Brexit Bill - Spokesman

Scottish Leader Lambastes UK Supreme Court Decision Gov'ts Brexit Veto

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Scottish National Party’s (SNP) foreign affairs spokesman, Alex Salmond, said on Tuesday, that the party would present 50 amendments to the UK government's Article 50 bill and will demand the approval of the devolved governments prior to the launch of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

"The Scottish National Party, the third biggest party in the House of Commons, have tabled 50 amendments, already, in order that we say should be debated on the substantive issues of what should be done before it's even thought to send the Article 50 Brexit letter," Salmond, who served as the former first minister of Scotland, said.

Salmond stressed that the amendments would include demands for the the government to publish a white paper on Brexit, complete a "full economic assessment of the implications," and attain the approval of the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) prior to triggering negotiations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled in against May's government, saying it could not trigger talks on leaving the European Union without parliamentary approval. However, according to the court, the devolved legislatures of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales "do not have a veto on the UK's decision to withdraw from the EU."

May is expected to begin the formal talks on the withdrawal by the end of March after London invokes the Article 50 exit clause of the EU Treaty, following last June's referendum decision to leave the European Union.

