Register
14:45 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she speaks to members of the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London on October 24, 2016 after holding talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the first ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland on the government's Brexit plans. Sturgeon, leader of the secessionist Scottish National Party,

    Scottish Leader Lambastes UK Supreme Court Decision Gov'ts Brexit Veto

    © AFP 2016/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (449)
    0 65 0 0

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday that the UK Supreme Court's ruling decision can not be related to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

    British pound
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Economy to Shift Power Away From London in Post-Brexit Realignment
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Supreme Court's ruling not giving veto power to the United Kingdom's devolved legislatures of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in Brexit decisions proves that London's devolution pledges are meaningless, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday.

    "We are obviously disappointed with the Supreme Court's ruling in respect of the devolved administrations and the legal enforceability of the Sewel Convention," Sturgeon said in a statement.

    She derided London over its pledges to Edinburgh under the Sewel Convention, which awards Scotland and other devolved administrations legislative authority, saying the convention is "not worth the paper they were written on."

    "Although the court has concluded that the UK Government is not legally obliged to consult the devolved administrations, there remains a clear political obligation to do so," the Scottish leader stressed.

    Sturgeon nonetheless welcomed the court's judgment earlier in the day asserting the UK Parliament's need to pass an act before London can invoke Article 50 of the EU treaty to launch exit talks.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (449)

    Related:

    UK Economy to Shift Power Away From London in Post-Brexit Realignment
    UK Unable to Sign Trade Deal With Third Parties Before Brexit - Timmermans
    UK Supreme Court Not Allowing to Trigger Brexit Talks Without Parl't Approval
    Obama Administration Behind UK Gov't Decision to Conceal Trident Test Failure
    Tags:
    legislation, veto, Brexit, Supreme Court, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok