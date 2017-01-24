Russian Companies May Try Out for Budapest Underground Modernization - Official

"We have announced a state order on modernization works at the southern part of this line. There will be several state orders in future — equipment for providing security and tenders on modernization of the northern and central parts of the line. We invite Russian enterprises to take part in this competition," Szijjarto said at a meeting, as cited by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry's press service.
Szijjarto added that Russia's Metrowagonmash plant was engaged in modernization of cars for the Budapest underground, which exploited Russian-made electric trains.
