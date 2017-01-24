Russian Companies May Try Out for Budapest Underground Modernization - Official

© Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov Underground Secrets: Top Four Surprising Facts About Moscow Metro

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Szijjarto held a meeting with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. The agenda of talks included the cooperation in different spheres, in particular, in transport engineering, pharmaceutical industry, civil aviation and military-technical sphere.

"We have announced a state order on modernization works at the southern part of this line. There will be several state orders in future — equipment for providing security and tenders on modernization of the northern and central parts of the line. We invite Russian enterprises to take part in this competition," Szijjarto said at a meeting, as cited by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry's press service.

Szijjarto added that Russia's Metrowagonmash plant was engaged in modernization of cars for the Budapest underground, which exploited Russian-made electric trains.