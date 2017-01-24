Italy Avalanche Death Toll Up to 12 After Three Bodies Found

© REUTERS/ Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio 24 Missing in Italian Avalanche, Authorities Say

ROME (Sputnik) — The bodies of three men were found, according to the La Repubblica publication, less than 24 hours after search and rescue teams found the bodies of two men and a woman.

Central Italy was shaken by a series of earthquakes up to 5.7 in magnitude last Wednesday, January 18. That day, an avalanche in the region of Abruzzo buried the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel with dozens of guests and staff inside. A total of 17 people remain unaccounted for.