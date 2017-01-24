IAC Commission Finishes Work at Crash Site of Turkish Cargo Plane in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — The Boeing 747 , operated by ACT Airlines, crashed into homes near Manas airport close to Bishkek, where it was supposed to make a stopover. The Kyrgyz authorities said up to 39 people had died including 16 children. The Kyrgyz president ordered a thorough probe into the tragedy, which has been reportedly blamed on dense fog.

"The IAC commission has finished the work directly at the crash site, though, the experts still remain in Bishkek to continue investigating the reasons of the air crash," Stamalieva said.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a meeting with IAC Commission Chairman Leonid Kashirsky. Kashirsky informed the prime minister that the IAC experts had carried out the final stage of the investigation, and said that the public would receive all the information in the near future.